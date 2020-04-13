Dr. Anthony Fauci has been one of the leading experts on the Coronavirus and what we can all do to help stop the spread of the virus. Of course, there has been a lot of push back from President Donald Trump, who has undermined Dr. Fauci at seemingly every turn. Hundreds of thousands of people in the United States have been infected with the virus and it looks like the country could be hit with over one million cases, very soon.

Dr. Fauci was recently on CNN where he spoke about the President's efforts and whether or not he could have acted sooner and in turn, save lives. The doctor was very honest about how the President knew weeks before any lockdowns that this could be a major problem, although the president didn't act.

In retaliation, a journalist took to Twitter with a call to fire Dr. Fauci. Trump saw the tweet and retweeted it, providing some commentary of his own and getting in his fake news bag.

Dr. Fauci is someone who has provided people with some much-needed perspective during this pandemic and if he were to be fired, the whole nation would be suffering a huge blow. In situations like this one, you need to listen to the experts and put your pride aside.

However, based on Trump's Twitter activity, it looks like Dr. Fauci's days with the administration could be numbered.

