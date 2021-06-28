Every few years, there's a new rapper that emerges that wins over the hearts of hip-hop heads, and right now, that's Lil Baby. The 26-year-old artist has been crushing it on every single track and so far, it seems like he still has a long career ahead of him.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Fat Joe recently sat down with B.Dot for Complex's Brackets where they broke down the best money anthems. When Lil Baby and 42 Dugg's "We Paid" was brought up, Joe offered praise for the My Turn artist. "In the newer generation, here's no one better than Lil Baby right now," Joe said. “We’ve seen all this. We, as Hip Hop historians, we saw when Lil Wayne emerged, we saw when Eminem emerged and Lil Baby is in a lane by himself right now.”

Joe revealed that he truly came to this conclusion when he was riding around with DJ Khaled the other night. Khaled was playing Joe some tunes including a Baby record which he deemed the best.



Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

"It’s sad because the other night I’m with Khaled in his convertible Maybach,” Fat Joe continued. “He played three records in there, and they were three of the biggest artists of the time. He played one guy that’s been winning for ten years straight. He played this group, but then he played that Lil Baby, and it sounded like this guy was the best.”

It seems like the award shows would agree. Last night, Lil Baby opened up the BET Awards last night alongside Kirk Franklin for a performance of their Space Jam single, "We Win."