we paid
- MusicFat Joe Thinks Lil Baby Is The Best Rapper Out Of His GenerationFat Joe says "no one is better than Lil Baby right now." By Aron A.
- Original Content42 Dugg Teases Lil Baby Collab Project, Talks Rapping In Prison & The Infamous Whistle42 Dugg divulges on the wisdom he's picked up from Yo Gotti and Lil Baby, the reason why he whistles in all his songs, and more for "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyler, The Creator Says Lil Baby & 42 Dugg's "We Paid" Is The "Core Of Rap Music"Tyler, The Creator offers some major praise to Lil Baby and 42 Dugg.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG Herbo & His Son Rap 42 Dugg's "We Paid" VerseG Herbo and his adorable son Yosohn Santana come through with their own rendition of Lil Baby and 42 Dugg's hit single "We Paid."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYung Joc Reveals Initial Reaction To 42 Dugg's "Before I Go Broke Like Joc" BarYung Joc was caught off guard.By Aron A.
- MusicYung Joc Responds To 42 Dugg Diss On Lil Baby SongYung Joc responds to the opening line on Lil Baby and 42 Dugg's collaboration "We Paid."By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosLil Baby & 42 Dugg Take Over The Street In "We Paid"Lil Baby and 42 Dugg make a super-hero pairing in the new video for "We Paid."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Baby & 42 Dugg Team Up For "My Turn" Deluxe Banger "We Paid"Lil Baby & 42 Dugg spit some braggadocios bars on "We Paid." By Alexander Cole