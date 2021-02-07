Ever since dropping Tha Carter V back in 2018, Lil Wayne has been a man on a mission, delivering a plethora of new projects for his fans to enjoy. Back in 2020, Funeral was his big album, and later that year, he also came through with No Ceilings 3 which featured numerous dope tracks that fans were able to sink their teeth into. Since those releases, Wayne received a pardon from President Trump and now that he is in the clear from a legal standpoint, he is already back to work.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Wayne revealed that he has been in the studio and that some massive things are on the way. He's even quite confident about his energy, saying "In the studio in “momma there go dat man” mode...stay home."

This news should certainly excite fans who have been anticipating his next move. Wayne has always been one of those artists who flood the market with his music, and it's ultimately why fans have been so endeared to him over the last few decades. Recently, even Lil Baby paid homage, calling Wayne the best rapper ever.

With Wayne in the studio, something could be dropping soon so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest details and updates.

