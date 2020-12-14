Fat Joe is sending prayers up for Ashanti after the R&B legend announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 prior to her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole.

“Prayers for my sis @ashanti sorry @keyshiacole we’ll get to it JAN 9th," he wrote on Instagram, Saturday night.

Fat Joe and Ashanti collaborated for one of 2001's biggest hit singles "What's Luv?" which also featured Ja Rule.

"Hey all, I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19," Ashanti wrote on Instagram, just hours before her scheduled Verzuz appearance. "I'm OK and not in any pain. I'm actually down to do the Verzuz from my house ... We're trying to figure it out."

“I don’t really think that people should be down talking about real health pandemic. And it’s a scare that’s going on,” Cole responded. “We’re just gonna bring it right back. We’re gonna do it for the ladies, [just] how to fellas just did it last week, we are going to do it for the ladies and we’re gonna make it a good time. We’re gonna make it a moment.”

The Ashanti-Keyshia Cole Verzuz battle will now air on January 9th, the series announced.

