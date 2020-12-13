Just hours prior to Saturday's highly anticipated Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, Ashanti announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The event has since been postponed, despite Ashanti's initial interest in still performing.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

"Hey all, I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19," Ashanti wrote on Instagram. "I'm OK and not in any pain. I'm actually down to do the Verzuz from my house ... We're trying to figure it out."

Shortly after, the series announced on Instagram that the event has been postponed: "Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti.

The battle will now be held on January 9th, 2021.

The last Verzuz matchup, which was between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, drew record numbers, according to Swizz Beats: "This viewership number from last night actually makes Verzuz bigger in ratings than the MTV VMA’s, NBC’s The Voice, the Billboard Awards, the CMA’s, the Latin Grammy’s, Dancing With The Stars or The Masked Singer respectively on any given night for those primetime shows this year," Beatz wrote on Instagram. "OUR culture has made us the top show in the world for music outside of The Grammy’s. Thank you infinitely!"

Ahead of the star-studded matchup, check out how fans have been hyping up the event with 2000s nostalgia here.

