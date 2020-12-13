Ashanti and Keyshia Cole were gearing up for a spirited Verzuz matchup last night although it was ultimately derailed at the last minute as Ashanti revealed on social media that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19. It was a shocking announcement that had many fans upset, especially since they had been marking their calendars on this one, for a while. In fact, some fans roasted Ashanti for the diagnosis, noting that she had been traveling heavily prior to her infection.

Last night, Ashanti addressed her fans on IG Live, where she was eventually joined by Cole, who urged fans to stop with the jokes. Cole had nothing but positive and kind words for Ashanti, as she wished her the best of luck with her recovery.

“I don’t really think that people should be down talking about real health pandemic. And it’s a scare that’s going on,” Cole said. “We’re just gonna bring it right back. We’re gonna do it for the ladies, [just] how to fellas just did it last week, we are going to do it for the ladies and we’re gonna make it a good time. We’re gonna make it a moment.”

Now, the Verzuz battle will take place on January 9th, so if you were disappointed with last night's events, make sure to mark your calendars as the battle is just under a month away.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Frito-Lay