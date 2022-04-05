Fat Joe is releasing a memoir titled, The Book of Jose, which will be available later this year. The book will tackle Joe's past and how he "overcame the drug- and violence-scarred South Bronx," according to a press release.

“THE BOOK OF JOSE is more than just a book about my career," the rapper explained in a statement. "It explores the darkest moments of my life — brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends, and dealing with depression — that shaped me as a man. I overcame significant adversity but I’m excited to be in position to share my story and inspire others through my journey.”



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The 288-page memoir, which is described as being written in "Joe’s own intensely compelling voice," will be published by Roc Lit 101, a new company from Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in partnership with Random House Publishing.

Roc Lit 101 is expected to also publish a memoir from Yo Gotti, as well as a criminal injustice piece by Meek Mill, and a work of fantasy fiction from Lil Uzi Vert.

The Book of Jose is scheduled to release on Nov. 1, 2022. It is available for preorder through Penguin Random House here.

Check out the cover art for The Book of Jose below.



Image Via Press Release