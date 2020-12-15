Jay-Z continues to level up in the business world. His latest venture is a partnership between Roc Nation and Random House, which will focus on book publishing from artists that are signed to the Roc Nation team.

According to a press release, the new publishing venture will be called Roc Lit 101 and it will be led by Chris Jackson, publisher and editor-in-chief for One World, a Random House imprint. The books released are set to be "at the dynamic intersection of entertainment and genre-defying literature", and they will include new works from first-time authors, as well as some well-read artists.



The venture will reportedly begin with Till the End, a memoir from baseball legend CC Sabathia. Music journalist Danyel Smith will also publish his book Shine Bright through the platform, which will be about Black women in music.

Most interestingly to fans of artist-written books, Meek Mill will reportedly be coming through with a new book "about criminal justice and survival". Yo Gotti will also be dropping a memoir, and so will Fat Joe. Lil Uzi Vert is also listed on the shortlist of books to expect in the future, as the rapper will be writing a fantasy fiction story.



"Our aspiration for the imprint is to create books that draw from the best of pop culture— its most imaginative and talented storytellers, innovators, and literary chroniclers — to create beautifully written and produced works that will entertain and enthrall readers, but also illuminate critical issues," said Chris Jackson about the launch of Roc Lit 101.

We will keep you posted on any updates, or new books, from Roc Lit 101. Which one are you most excited about?

