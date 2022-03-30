Her months-long romance with Kanye West took over the beginning of 2022, but now that he's moved on to Chaney Jones, Julia Fox is no longer West's muse. The actress had a whirlwind few weeks with the superstar rapper and their every move was documented from one side of the world to another. From front row at fashion shows to full spreads in magazines, West and Fox were the talk of every major news outlet.

Since becoming West's ex, Fox has continued her career as she walks runways and takes red carpets, and she even made an appearance at this year's controversial Oscars.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

Fox caught up with Variety over the weekend and revealed that she is working on her "dream project."

"My book, of course," she said. "Well, I don’t want to give too much of it away, because I’m very superstitious, so I don’t like to speak of things before they’re finished. But it’s, so far, a masterpiece, if I do say so myself." When asked what the book would be about, either Fox truly wanted to keep things under wraps or she wasn't quite sure how to describe the literary effort.

"It was like, a memoir at first but now it's just like, my first book," she added. "So, yeah, that'll be coming out soon." Fans are expecting West's name to be mentioned, although we're sure a non-disclosure agreement will keep too much from being told.

