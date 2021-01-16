After thousands of supporters of lame-duck president Donald Trump violently stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the transfer of power to president-elect Joe Biden, federal lawmakers vowed to make sure Trump and others responsible were brought to justice. Since then, the FBI has begun a rigorous manhunt to capture all the individuals involved in the disruption. The latest person confirmed to be arrested by the agency is the popular right-wing social media personality Tim Gionet, who goes by "Baked Alaska."

A law enforcement official confirmed that Gionet was arrested by federal agents in Houston on Saturday, January 16th. The official, who was not authorized to discuss the arrest, shared the details on the condition of remaining anonymous.

Law enforcement officials have been working around the clock to find the individuals responsible for the mayhem that occurred at the Capitol that left five dead. Gionet shared a video that showed Trump supporters in "Make America Great Again" and "God Bless Trump" hats walking around and taking selfies with officers in the Capitol who calmly requested they leave the premises. The Trump supporters then talked amongst themselves before telling officers, "This is only the beginning," before laughing.

Gionet, also known as 'Baked Alaska,' is known in part for creating a song titled "We Love Our Cops," praising law enforcement. He has previously worked for Buzzfeed and is a well-known member of the "alt-right" community.

