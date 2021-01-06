Storming of the Capitol
- PoliticsShirtless Trump Supporter Says He Regrets Getting "Duped" By The PresidentThe rioter pictured in the viral image currently facing charges in his role for the Jan. 6 riot says he regrets listening to the former President.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsFar-Right Internet Personality 'Baked Alaska' Arrested By FBI In Capitol Riot ProbeThe former Buzzfeed staffer was arrested for his participation in the January 6th riot at the Capitol. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsMelania Trump Dragged On Twitter Over Statement About Capitol RiotThe First Lady of the United States issued a statement surrounding the invasion of the Capitol. By Faysia Green
- PoliticsFBI Releases More Capitol Rioter’s Photos Amid ManhuntFBI released 10 more close up photos of people from the Capitol Hill riot on Tuesday.By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureLebron James Says "We Live In Two Americas" Following U.S. Capitol RiotsThe basketball star is agreeing with sentiments many others have expressed regarding the U.S. Capitol riot.By Madusa S.
- RandomMore People Were Arrested For Protesting Breonna Taylor Than In Capitol RiotsThe new data from the Capitol police response strengthens the claims of a racist double standard. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsTrump Tells Aides He Wants To Pardon Himself: ReportThe outgoing President has apparently told aides close to him that he wants to pardon himself before completing his term in office. By Madusa S.
- RandomBritney Spears' Ex-Husband Identified As U.S. Capitol RioterJason Alexander, the pop star's ex-husband, was in attendance of the pro-Trump protest turned siege. By Madusa S.
- SportsDraymond Green Goes On NSFW Rant About U.S. Capitol "Terrorists"The ball player had some very strong statements to make about the violence that went down at the Capitol Wednesday. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsFour Deaths & 52 Arrests Made In Midst Of Siege At U.S. CapitolNew information about the violent storming confirms four individuals died during the riot, while 52 arrests were made. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Says Black Rioters Would Have Been Shot At U.S. CapitolThe comedian is speaking out on yesterday's violent protestors, positing that racism is the reason the protestors did not receive harsher treatment. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsMeek Mill Says The U.S. Might Be The "Most Racist Country" After Capitol RiotIn reaction to the violent mob at the U.S. Capitol yesterday, Meek is calling the country "the most racist" in the world. By Madusa S.
- RandomWomen Shot During Storming Of The Capitol In Critical Condition: ReportA woman who was shot during the storming of the Capitol is reportedly now in critical condition. By Madusa S.