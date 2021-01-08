These last few weeks of Trump's presidency are becoming increasingly bizarre. America's Commander-in-Chief has had a winding, unprecedented presidency that culminated in his MAGA defenders, pegged "domestic terrorists" by political pundits, invading the Capitol as Congress prepared to certify President-Elect Joe Biden. The violence resulted in one woman being shot and killed by officers while three others died of health issues. Trump has been criticized for not openly condemning the failed coup—an event that has never taken place at the Capitol before yesterday—and now the FBI wants help in identifying the thousands of "Stop The Steal" pro-Trump supporters.



Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images

As Trump and Co. deal with those most recent plaguing issues including an arrest warrant issued by the Iraqi government, the FBI has reached out to the public for help via social media as they attempt to identify hoards of people who stormed and rioted in America's Capitol building. "The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6," the FBI tweeted. They urged people to contact their website with any leads.

On Instagram, there's an account dedicated to identifying as many people who rioted as possible. It's already amassed 75K followers and have put names to dozens of faces. Check it out below.

[via]