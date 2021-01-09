The Donald Trump-incited insurrection on Capitol Hill was a terrifying sight. Leaving five people dead, including one police officer, a drove of pro-Trump supporters marched to Capitol Hill then proceeded to break into a federal building, terrorizing the halls with fecal matter and some attempting to leave with government property that they thought would be a good souvenir.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Among those was Adam Johnson, a 36-year-old Florida man that went viral after he was spotted posing for a flick while carrying out Pelosi's lectern through Congress. Grinning ear-to-ear in the midst of the insurrection, it appears that he's feeling the adrenaline crash now that he's been arrested on a federal warrant.

According to CNN, Johnson was taken into custody at Pinellas County jail on Friday night where he was charged with theft of government property, along with one count of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Bradenton Herald initially ID'd Johnson, who is from Parrish, FL, after multiple local residents came forth to confirm his identity. Johnson is married with five children and is a stay-at-home dad.

The gavel and the lectern from Congress were initially declared stolen but were later found without damages. Nancy Pelosi's laptop, on the other hand, was actually stolen from her office.

Check his mugshot out below.