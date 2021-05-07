In case it wasn't already abundantly clear, North Carolina rapper J. Cole is going down in history as one of the best to ever do it. He has proven time and time again that he's one of the world's most elite wordsmiths on the microphone, spitting with raw emotion and consistently managing to create tongue-twisters and thought-provoking rhyme patterns in his music. With only one week left before the release of his upcoming studio album The Off-Season, Cole decided that it was time to return the real, dropping the lead single "i n t e r l u d e" on Friday night. While the record may simply be an interlude, it has his fans convinced that there aren't very many people that can out-stage the rapper.

As reactions continue to pour in across social media for J. Cole's latest single release, people appear to have reached a consensus that the Dreamville rapper is likely one of the greatest to have ever rapped on a large scale. Cole has been trending since before the song was released and right now, there's a pretty dominant ratio of people who love the track in comparison to those who aren't feeling it.

Most notably, people have been going crazy over Cole's tribute to Nipsey Hussle and Pimp C. In the song, the rapper points out that, along with Jesus Christ himself, Pimp C and Nipsey both passed away at the age of thirty-three. "Christ went to Heaven, age thirty-three, and so did Pimp C, and so did Nipsey," he raps on "i n t e r l u d e."

Fans are excited about what's to come from the 36-year-old superstar, agreeing that he might have finally entered his prime after years of comparisons to the likes of Kendrick Lamar. What did you think of the new song? Are you ready for The Off-Season next week?