When it's all said and done in J. Cole's illustrious career, he has a chance to be considered one of the greatest rappers of all time. He's certainly in the conversation right now but, considering the feats that people like Jay-Z, Nas, and others have accomplished, he still has some room to become an even more powerful star. With a possible album in the works for a release later this year, The Fall Off may cement the North Carolina native's legacy as a world-class spitter. His fans will throw his name into GOAT talks every time the opportunity arises and, with his birthday taking place today, they used the moment to share their love and appreciation for the K.O.D musician.

If part of your daily news routine involves scrolling through the trending topics on Twitter, you'll have noticed a particular message being shared thousands of times. "Happy Birthday To The GOAT" was a top trend on the social platform this morning and, after dissecting the content, it's clear that people aren't speaking to Rick Ross, who also celebrates a birthday today. The trend is for J. Cole, with his fans going absolutely crazy with their wishes, declaring him the best and explaining why they believe so.

Do you agree that J. Cole belongs in the top tier of all-time rappers? Or will his upcoming output be the deciding factor?