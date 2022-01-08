As her sister ducks the rumors that she's secretly dating Gunna, Halle Bailey may have sparked a romance herself. The Chloe x Halle sisters have been embarking on individual journeys in the industry after spending years as a duo, and while they remain as thick as thieves, they're carving out their own paths.

Chlöe has been vamping up her presence on social media with sexy images as well as delivering racy dance moves in her music videos and live performances. After being spotted at NBA games with Gunna, the Chlöe appeared on his recently released album DS4EVER on "You & Me," a track that samples both Jon B. and Usher's classic hits.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Halle has been looking forward to the release of her live-action film, Disney's The Little Mermaid. The soft-spoken songbird has been a topic of gossip, as well, after she was spotted at Usher's Las Vegas residency with rapper DDG. The pair hasn't addressed whether or not the rumors are true, but internet sleuths have noticed that they both recently posted that they're on a winter vacation, enjoying the sun and snow.

Now, it must be noted that it hasn't been shared if they are in the same place, let alone the same city, but their fans have run with it. Meanwhile, DDG's ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose shared videos showing that she's taking some time off as well as she's vacationing in Aspen. Check it out below.