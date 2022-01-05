The last time they were spotted together at an NBA game, Gunna and Chloe Bailey made it a point to shut down dating rumors, telling reporters that they're just friends. However, when they visited the Crypto.com arena on Tuesday night (January 4), they seemingly didn't make any effort to hide the fact that they're quickly becoming more than friends, holding hands on the way out of the arena.

It seems both of the Bailey sisters are recently boo'd up. In recent weeks, Halle Bailey has been spotted a few times with rapper DDG. And now, Chlöe appears to be dating rapper Gunna.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A video was shared from the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles as fans hounded both artists for autographs and photos, where Gunna holds Chlöe's hand and leads her to their car, which was waiting outside. Of course, them holding hands doesn't automatically correlate to them dating, but this is the second time they were spotted courtside at a basketball game, and it seems increasingly coincidental that they keep going on solo dates as friends. Perhaps Gunna was just being a gentleman and helping Chlöe, who was wearing high heels, navigate the crowded public by holding her hand.

As dating rumors continue to fly, we'll wait to hear an official confirmation from Gunna or Chlöe. Maybe there will be a lyric on DS4, which drops Friday, that will let the cat out of the bag?



