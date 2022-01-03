Sparks are flying between Halle Bailey and DDG. Over the weekend, the famous duo was spotted at Usher's residency in Las Vegas, where they looked comfortably boo'd up, with The Little Mermaid actress sporting an ear-to-ear smile while watching the "Yeah!" singer perform.

As you may already know, the "Hood Melody" recording artist has previously been romantically linked to Rubi Rose, although they've had some messy public interactions since their split a few months back. While nothing has been officially confirmed by either party, rumours that DDG and Bailey are spending time together have been flying since November of last year.

Just last week, internet sleuths watching one of the 24-year-old's YouTube videos spotted a girl who looks to be the R&B vocalist, and Rap Alert on Twitter reports that she was "allegedly with him during his family's vacation last month." Others have argued that the girl was actually Sky Forster, but now that they're publicly hanging out, it's not impossible that it really was the Atlanta-born star.

A video that shows the pair taking in the show together has been flying across the internet and has even ended up on The Shade Room, where people have been dropping off their two cents on the rumoured relationship. "Omg, I'd hate to be famous. You can't even hang out with nobody," one user wrote, pointing out how celebrity dates are constantly generating headlines, making it even more difficult for them to navigate their relationships.

"I actually would like them together, she would definitely make a difference in his life," another viewer chimed in. See more reactions to DDG and Halle Bailey's rumoured relationship below.