After that last Verzuz, people have been spilling all sorts of information about the artists involved. While Ray J's memes continue to circulate and Mario is being praised for his talents, B2K drama unfolded in real-time as Omarion went to verbal war with his former groupmates. The contention between members of the hit group has existed for years, but after Omarion suggested they were less than, his former friends detailed why the singer is allegedly no longer legally a part of the group.

From telling the world that Omarion's vocals on B2K albums may have been supported by another singer to alleging that he had a meltdown because another member slept with a woman he had a crush on, fans have been surprised with just how much Fizz, Raz B, and J-Boog have shared. Yet, it was social media users who recalled O's time with Young Money.

You will recall that in 2009, Young Money released their smash hit "BedRock" which featured Lil Wayne, Gudda Gudda, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Tyga, Jae Millz, and on the hook, Lloyd. What some don't know is the original included Omarion, not Lloyd, but there were rumors that O, who was signed to Young Money at the time, leaked the original track. Someone even dug up a tweet from Mack Maine in August 2009 where he confirmed that Omarion was no longer a YM artist and said "the song they leaked ft. Wayne is not official."

Maine added at the time, "Good luck 2 him in his future endeavors..no further." This has ignited conversations regarding whether Omarion would have made a good addition to the track over Lloyd, but fans seem to concur that the version that made it to the charts had the perfect lineup.

Omarion would later reportedly say that the Young Money deal didn't work out due to "business reasons." You can check out both versions below and let us know what you think.