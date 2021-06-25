There's no better way to prove that you've moved on from someone than a huge public gesture, and apparently, no one understands that better than Rihanna. The self-proclaimed savage recently stepped out for an iconic date night out with her current boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and while news of a bouncer ID-ing her certainly sent Twitter into a frenzy, a shocking photo showing that Rihanna had covered up one of her most notable tattoos was what really got fans talking.

As previously reported, the camo shark tattoo above Rihanna's left foot was a sentimental piece of ink that reportedly commemorated her and Drake's trip to the Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto while they were dating. To make matters even messier, Drake also has the came shark tattooed on the inside of his right arm, meaning that Rihanna has officially covered up one-half of their matching tattoos.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In response to the news breaking about Rihanna's tattoo cover-up, fans have hit Twitter to praise Rihanna for her ability to healthily move on from past romances, clown Drake for his latest L, and everything in between. One fan hysterically points out that it was until Rih started dating A$AP Rocky that she even felt compelled to cover up the tattoo, saying, "She still had it when she was with the billionaire."

Another user took a more lighthearted approach and theorized that Drake's forthcoming album Certified Love Boy is about to be one for the books, writing, "Man I can't wait to hear "Robyn's Interlude" on his new album. This about to some of the best Drake we've ever heard." There's plenty of entertaining tweets floating around about Rihanna's latest move, so check out some of the best Twitter reactions below.