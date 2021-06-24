On Wednesday, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were spotted while enjoying a date out in New York City, and all Thursday-long the two have been making headlines. So far fans have been impressed by their fashion choices and shocked that a bouncer actually ID'd Rihanna, but according to etalk, some eagle-eyed Twitter users have found an even bigger story from Rih and Rocky's cute night out.

Etalk reports that the shark tattoo on Rihanna's foot, the matching one that she once got with Drake, has been covered up with a new crown tattoo.

In 2016, Rihanna reiterated that she was a savage on her ANTI standout cut "Needed Me," and five years later the Barbadian singer has reminded everyone once again. The camo shark tattoo was a symbol of Rihanna and Drake's relationship, and now that Rih and A$AP Rocky are going strong, the Unapologetic artist has had it completely covered up.

Get a good look at their original matching Ripley's Aquarium-inspired tattoos below.

Judging from the flood of heartwarming flicks of her and A$AP Rocky as of late, do you think that Drake still may get one more chance to win the "Bad Gal" over? Or do you think that her cover-up work over their matching shark tattoo means that there's no longer any hope that the iconic Aubrih romance will ever be rekindled?

Regardless, revisit the height of Drake and Rihanna's romance — Drake's sweet, yet incredibly cringey, introductory speech for Rihanna's 2016 MTV Vanguard Award — below.