As the release of Certified Lover Boy looms over our heads, Drake is putting in work behind the scenes. He recently promised fans that he would deliver his highly-anticipated album before summer's end, so as the public awaits, Drizzy occasionally surfaces on social media with an upload or two. This week, he posted that his pool parties are looking different these days now that he's a father hosting at-home carnival gigs for his son Adonis Graham, but on Thursday (June 24), he appeared in a comment section to set the record straight on a rumor that went viral.

Respectfully Justin has been in operation over the past few months as Justin LaBoy and Justin Combs co-host the late-night show featuring celebrity guests. Anything is up for conversation, including relationships, sex, careers, and the like, but when LaBoy claimed he had Drake on the schedule, fans ate it up.

"Drake interview coming sooner than expected #RespectfullyJustin," tweeted LaBoy. The message was reposted by the Toronto Rappers Instagram account, and it didn't take long for Drake to slide in the comments. He didn't say much, but he dropped off a "cap" emoji, letting it be known that it wasn't true.

LaBoy later deleted the tweet, but screenshots had already begun making their way throughout social media. You can check out the post and Drake's response below, along with a few reactions to the potential interview.