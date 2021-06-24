Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted hanging out in New York City, Wednesday night, at SoHo's Barcade, a popular bar that features vintage video games. In a video published by TMZ from the bar, the couple can be seen playing games as nearby patrons try to contain their excitement.

In other pictures taken from their night out, Rihanna could be seen rocking a pink summer dress, Dior beads, a Fendi bag, and a matching bucket hat. Rocky sported a purple knitted tank top.



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

"The love of my life. My lady," Rocky recently said when asked about his relationship with Rihanna in an interview with GQ.

He explained: "[A relationship is] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Rocky also recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his arrest in Sweeden and Rihanna's support during that time.

He said that it was "important having that support in real life," and explained that "it's amazing and I'm honestly truly blessed, for real."

Rocky's incarceration is explored in the new documentary Stockholm Syndrome, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival, earlier this month.

