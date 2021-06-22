This NBA season has been fraught with unexpected twists and turns, especially concerning the health of some of our favorite players. Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and several others have been sidelined due to injuries, and recently, LeBron James took to Twitter to air out a few frustrations with the league. According to the Los Angeles Lakers icon, officials ignored his concerns.

"They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season," said James last week. "I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just 'PART OF THE GAME'."

James returned with an enigmatic message earlier today (June 22) that many believe was another take about not being listened to, albeit it came in the form of Drake lyrics. It looks as if Bron tapped Drizzy's "30 For 30 Freestyle" to help him share a few thoughts: "Never thought I'd be talkin' from this perspective / But I'm not really sure what else you expected / When the higher-ups have all come together as a collective / With conspiracies to end my run and send me a message."

He completed his most recent tweet with a few crown-centered emojis to remind everyone who King James is. Meanwhile, NBA injuries and Ben Simmons's performance have been the talk of the league over the last few days, but as we move forward, it'll be interesting to see if officials publicly respond to James's complaints.