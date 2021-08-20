On 2015's "Hood Politics," Kendrick Lamar rapped, "It's funny how one verse could fuck up the game," and now, six years later, he has sent the entire music industry into a tizzy with one mere social media post. The post prompted fans to visit oklama.com, and on the website, there was an emotional open letter that announced Kendrick's fifth studio album, which turns out will be his final release on TDE.

Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith has since commented on K. Dot's imminent departure from TDE, and judging from both his and Kendrick's public sentiments, the split appears to be on good terms. As a result, fans have been running to Twitter to share their excitement for a Kendrick Lamar album and to reminisce on the end of an era for TDE.



Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar's forthcoming release is one of the most anticipated albums this year, so naturally, the conversation shifted from Kendrick's exciting announcement to the glaring fact that both Kanye West and Drake still haven't dropped their long-awaited projects. Over the past month, there have been rumors that Kanye has been playing around with the release date for DONDA in an attempt to upstage Drake's Certified Lover Boy, but now, it appears that may even be a three-way showdown between Hip-Hop's biggest giants.

As a result, fans are clowning Drake and Kanye for even letting things get to this point, as many argue that Kendrick Lamar's upcoming album is the only thing that matters from this point out. Check out some Twitter reactions below.