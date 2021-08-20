Kendrick Lamar is one of the biggest artists in the world and over the last four years, fans have been wondering as to when he will release his next album. There have been various teasers and rumors, but nothing concrete has been reported from Lamar's camp. As for as interviews are concerned, the rapper has remained lowkey, and fans have speculated on whether or not this could mean that a new album is on the way.

Well, today, Kendrick finally gave us some insight on what's going on, and it's quite shocking, to say the least. In a new post to Instagram, Kendrick unveiled a new website called oklama.com which features one single clickable link called "nu thoughts." Within this link contains a message to his fans. As K Dot explains, he has been through a lot over the last year, and that his pain is being reflected in his art. He also drops a bombshell, noting that his next album is his last with TDE.

"I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next. As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough."

Based on the message, it would appear as though an album is, indeed, on the way, although there is no timeline as to when it will be released. Interestingly enough, Punch from TDE has already reacted to the news, telling a fan "it's funny you should ask," after said fan wanted to know when Kendrick's new album would be dropping.

This news is a lot to process for many Kendrick fans, and it should be interesting to see what the artist does over the coming weeks. Kendrick is good at keeping things under wraps, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates on his upcoming new project.