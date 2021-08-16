There is a viral video going around, showing a McDonald's employee being forced to recite Saweetie lyrics before offering her brand new meal with the fast-food chain, and it's prompting music fans to share what they think the workers would need to say for other artists.

"That's my best friend! Welcome to McDonald's. Can I interest you in the Saweetie Meal?" asked the woman working the drive-thru shift in a TikTok video that had everyone howling. Considering the minimum wage employees are being asked to recite this while hungry patrons are ordering, fans got creative and created similar taglines for Kendrick Lamar, Flo Milli, and Rico Nasty, should they ever decide to accept a brand partnership with McD's. The ones that have taken off the most though, by far, are for Kendrick.



Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

"AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!! welcome to mcdonalds, could we interest you in the kendrick lamarmeal?" joked one fan on Twitter, racking up nearly 20,000 retweets. "ALL MY LIFE I HAD TO FIGHT N***A! Welcome to McDonald’s, do you want to try our Kendrick Lamarmeal?" laughed another.

Others wondered how J. Cole fans would react to his proper meal, joking, "J Cole gon have a McDonalds meal and his fans gon brag about how good it is without sides or a drink."

Mac Miller, DJ Khaled, and 21 Savage are other artists that have had memes created, making fun of how McDonald's workers need to recite lyrics before taking orders. Check out some of the funniest ones below.