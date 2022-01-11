Rick Ross can now add acting to his repertoire. As a heavily applauded name in the rap game, he’s now getting standing ovations for his on-screen delivery.

Rozay made his acting debut on Starz’s Magic City back in 2013, and most recently, appeared in Queen Latifah’s latest The Equalizer episode. The Maybach Music Group boss played in an incarcerated rapper named Dilemma. Set in a prison, Dilemma reflects on his wrongs in an emotional conversation with Latifah.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ross’s performance was delivered so well, the Miami native even shed a tear at the end of his speech. Fans were pretty impressed and gave him his flowers on Twitter.

The mogul saw all of the love he was getting for his performance and headed to social media with his own video, thanking everyone and encouraging them to share the news of his latest acting appearance.

“So of course, last night, my acting debut, The Equalizer. Salute to the director, the whole team, Queen Latifah, the whole squad, you know what I’m saying,” he said. “I need y’all to TiVo it, rewind it, whatever it is y’all do, and make sure y’all check it out so you can hit me up and let me know what you think. Let the directors know big boy doing big things,” he continued.

Though Ross is reveling in all the love, the music still comes first. “My passion’s still the music. My focus right now, Richer Than I Ever Been. We done filmed two videos - ‘Little Havana’ feature The-Dream. We done filmed ‘Wiggle’ featuring DreamDoll and, of course, ‘Outlawz’ is out now,” he added in a separate video.

Ross released his eleventh studio album Richer Than I Ever Been back in December of last year. The album includes guest features from Jazmine Sullivan, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, Wale, DreamDoll, The-Dream, Benny the Butcher, Blxst, Willie Falcon, Yungeen Ace, Future, and Major Nine.









[Via]