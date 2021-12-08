Last year, Stevie J got a massive tattoo of Faith Evans' face on his chest. This year, he filed for divorce from the "I'll Be Missing You" singer.

Like the majority of celebrity divorces, Stevie J and Evans' has been a messy one.

According to a recent report by Complex, Evans claims the couple separated in May, 2020. Stevie J claims they separated in October, 2021, when he leaked a video of himself berating Evans, and accusing her of cheating on him in their shared home.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

In the weeks since Stevie J went nuclear on Evans, he has since apologized and the two were photographed doing cartwheels on the beach back in November. However, all indications are that the divorce is still on.

Two days ago, it was reported that within his initial divorce filings, Stevie J requested spousal assistance from Evans. Now, Complex reports that Evans is seeking "all property acquired before marriage, by gifts, inheritance, or ingenuity, and after the date of separation," and that she has requested a judge denies her estranged husband's request for spousal support.

What exactly will happen from here remains unclear. Despite the divorce filings and court motions, both Stevie J and Evans remain fixtures on each other's social media pages, and based on the beach cartwheels, the couple is still spending time together. Whether this is a situation similar to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, where they are remaining cordial throughout the divorce process, or a case of a couple making rash decisions in the heat of the moment, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the situation unfolds.

