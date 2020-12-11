The industry has been praying for Zoey Dollaz throughout the day following the news that the rapper was shot multiple times while entering a Miami strip club. We previously reported on the harrowing news that occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 10. There haven't been many details shared just yet, but many have stated that he's revering from the attack.

This is just the latest in a string of violent assaults on rappers in 2020. Not only have there been upwards of one dozen rappers murdered this year, but there has also been news of Boosie Badazz and Benny The Butcher being shot during separate ambushes. Fabolous shared thoughts about the dangers of being in the industry and echoed Boosie's recent comments that the rap world is growing more volatile for artists.

"Respectfully being a rapper has become the most dangerous job in America," Fabolous wrote on his Instagram Story. "Black men are surviving the trenches, constant battles in a war zone environment.. Make something of themselves as artists, become famous, make millions of dollars, change their lifestyle.. and some how still end up dead or in jail."

Fab also added that he heard Zoey Dollaz is in stable condition. He asked for everyone to continue to lift the rapper up in prayer. Check out his posts below.



