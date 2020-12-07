In a year that has already seen the rap game plagued with gun violence, new reports have surfaced indicating that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was involved, at least by way of proximity, in a shootout over the weekend. Though the extent of his involvement is unclear, HipHopDX reports that the shooting occurred following A Boogie's 25th birthday celebration this past Sunday, December 6th, after a brawl ensued in the streets outside.

Brad Barket/Getty Image

The early rumblings of A Boogie's involvement in the incident were muddy at best, though it didn't take long for panic to hit social media as fans scrambled to pick up the pieces. Eventually, a WorldStar video provided further light on the situation. A man who went on to file a police report confirmed that A Boogie's driver ended up accidentally backing into his Mercedes Benz following a night of revelry at the New Jersey club RAIN. In the video, the man can be seen at the police station explaining what he managed to witness following the initial accident:

"My car was parked right in front of the club and then the rapper, I believe his name is A Boogie Wit A Hoodie, his team rear ended my car. We were about to exchange insurance information. Following that, there were a couple of fights which I witnessed and next thing you know you hear gunshots.”

The frantic video reveals snapshots of the ensuing chaos, in which police swarm the scene and the distinct sound of gunshots ring out; in one earlier moment, two men can be seen squaring up before one man puts a swift end to that. It's difficult to track A Boogie's movements throughout the assortment of clips, but the video does paint a picture of the explosive mayhem, though neglecting to shine a light on how exactly it escalated.

An additional report from The Daily Voice features a statement from Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly, who confirms that one person was shot and transported to the hospital. "One person was hit and transported to Hackensack University Medical Center," he reveals, confirming that "the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time."

Keep an eye out for further information on this situation as it surfaces. As of this moment, there is no indication that A Boogie suffered any injuries, nor is it clear as to whether or not his crew was directly involved in the shooting.