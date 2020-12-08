For many of us, aliens existing on other planets has been nothing but a spirited conspiracy theory — one that has gone on for generations. But according to ex-Israeli space official, Haim Eshed, it's far more than just a conspiracy theory. Eshed recently came forward, claiming that aliens have been in contact with the US and Israel "for years," but haven't unveiled themselves to the public because "humanity is not ready yet."

Based on the way humans have handled the current pandemic, I would have to agree with the aliens — we aren't ready for them. But Eshed, the 87-year-old former space official who served as the head of Israel's space security program for almost 30 years, says these alleged aliens have an agreement with the US, one that allows them to conduct experiments on Earth until they think humanity could handle proof of their existence.

"They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers," Eshed explained, according to The Jerusalem Post. "There's an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts." Eshed also mentioned that President Donald Trump nearly blew their cover, but "aliens in the Galactic Federation" warned against it in an effort to avoid global panic and hysteria.



Illustration by NASA/JPL via Getty Images

So why is Eshed coming forward with this information now? He claims it is because the academic world has become more accepting of new ideas and information, explaining that if he had come forward with these outlandish assertions five years ago, he would have been labeled clinically insane. "If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized," he said. "Today, they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing."

