- Pop CultureDemi Lovato Explains Why The Word "Aliens" Is Offensive To ExtraterrestrialsThe public was swift to jump on Lovato after they claimed "aliens" is a derogatory term to beings on Earth and beyond. Yes, seriously.By Erika Marie
- RandomEx Space Official Says Aliens Exist: "They Want Us As Helpers"According to an ex-Israeli space official, aliens most definitely do exist and they have ways of communicating with humans on Earth.By Ellie Spina
- NewsChance The Rapper Curates List Of Music He Would Share With AliensThese are songs the rapper would play for extraterrestrials "to get them to understand music and humanity."By Erika Marie