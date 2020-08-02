Egypt has responded to Elon Musk's claim that aliens are responsible for the pyramids. Rania A. Al Mashat, Egypt's minister of international cooperation, tweeted at Musk, Saturday.

"I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders," she wrote. "Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you"

"Aliens built the pyramids obv," Musk originally wrote. His post was retweeted over 95,000 times.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass also responded to Musk, calling his idea a “complete hallucination.”

“I found the tombs of the pyramids' builders that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and they were not slaves,” he said, according to EgyptToday.

There remain over 100 surviving pyramids in Egypt, including the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Elon Musk is no stranger to causing controversy with his tweets. Last week, after posting "Another government stimulus package is not in the best interests of the people imo," he prompted massive response on the site. Senator Bernie Sanders even called out Musk for the post, calling him "pathetic."

Musk later explained writing, "These are jammed to gills with special interests earmarks. If we do a stimulus at all, it should just be direct payments to consumers. As a reminder, I’m in *favor* of universal basic income. Goal of government should be to maximize the happiness of the people. Giving each person money allows them to decide what meets their needs, rather than the blunt tool of legislation, which creates self-serving special interests."

