Before DaBaby dropped off his beloved album Kirk, he foreshadowed the domination that would happen and now we're coasting in the midst of it. The Charlotte, North Carolina rapper unseated Post Malone on the Billboard 200 album chart as of yesterday and today, it's been announced that every song on the Kirk album has entered the Billboard Hot 100 list.

The highest-charting track is "Intro" sitting pretty at #13 followed by "BOP" at #19, "VIBEZ" at #21, "TOES" at #28 and more. Aside from his Kirk tracks, Dababy is no rookie to the list since his other singles "Suge" and "Baby" are also seated on the chart making DaBaby the sole proprietor of most of the songs on the chart. The first week the album dropped, it pulled in 182 million total streams in the first seven days alone and collected 145,000 first-week album units including sales.

DaBaby's set to hit the road for his Kirk tour that kicks off on November 16th in Minneapolis and then heads to Denver, Phoenix, Atlanta, Washington, Toronto, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Dallas on December 21st.

"This is the most sought after occupation in the world," DaBaby previously stated. "This is the most complicated profession to thrive in... Any way I can help change the narrative I'm all for it."