In less than 12-hours, DaBaby's highly anticipated album Kirk will be available on every streaming service giving the fans what they want. The Charlotte, North Carolina bred rapper has already given us a taste of what to expect with his single "Intro" and teased a small preview of another track when he uploaded a video of him dancing with stacks of cash.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As expected, DaBaby (born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) has been on a press tour and his recent visit to L.A. Leakers had him reveal his price tag for a song feature. "It's six digits," DaBaby said. "God is great. It's six of 'em. It's six digits at least." The "Goin Baby" rapper admitted that he once "paid to play" and that's all apart of the game when it comes to making your name in the industry.

"This is the most sought after occupation in the world," he explained. "This is the most complicated profession to thrive in... Any way I can help change the narrative I'm all for it." Elsewhere in the interview, DaBaby chops it up about working with J. Cole and feeling blessed to collaborate with him before he closed the vault on his feature spree.

