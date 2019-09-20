DaBaby Celebrates His Success In New Video For "Intro": Watch

Check out DaBaby's new video for "Intro."

To coincide with the release of his new introspective single, ATL’s hottest new sensation DaBaby decides to come through today and share the official video for “Intro.”

Reflecting on his life and newfound fame, DaBaby kicks off the video next to a coffin in a church, before making his way out to an exotic mountain side and jumping on the 4-wheelers for some fun with the homies. In between that, Baby flosses his cash and enjoys the fruits of his labor by the dinner table as he and his family eat like royalty in this celebratory, Reel Goats-directed clip.

“I just stayed consistent and kept being creative," DaBaby said about his come up. “When you find a way to have fun, while you’re working, and it works for the supporters, it works for the people that’s viewing your shit, they like it — it’s different. Why would you shy away from it?” he added.

Off his upcoming Kirk album, check out the official video (above) and let us know what you think. Record available now on iTunes.