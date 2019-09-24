DaBaby announced this morning that he'll be dropping his new album, Kirk, on Friday (September 27). While he already gave us the album's "Intro" to hold us over for the next few days, he was generous enough to give us another taste in an Instagram post. While "Intro" shows DaBaby venturing slightly out of his comfort zone - providing some more laidback raps over soothing vocal harmonies - this new snippet features the DaBaby that we all grew to love through his previous projects.

For one, this song - which may be titled "Vibes" according to the tracklist and the repeated mentioning of vibes in the snippet - was produced by DaBaby's frequent collaborator, JetsonMade. The Carolina-based producer is responsible for DaBaby's breakout hit, "Suge", and several other tracks on Baby On Baby. On "Vibes", JetsonMade provides another 808-heavy beat for DaBaby to spit his high-energy bars on. DaBaby displays this energy in the Instagram video of him dancing shirtless and mouthing the words to the song. He knows he made a smash and he can't contain his excitement. Neither can we. DaBaby was always feeling himself, but with all the success he's been enjoying this summer, his confidence on Kirk is certainly gonna be taken to another level. On the new preview, he raps: "Go call my chauffeur, bitch, cause I don't like to drive / We got suburbans back to back and we gon fill em up with vibes."

Kirk Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Off The Rip

3. Bop

4. Vibez

5. Pop Star (feat. Kevin Gates)

6. Gospel (feat. Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane & YK Osiris)

7. iPhone (feat. Nicki Minaj)

8. Toes (feat. Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo)

9. Really (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)

10. Prolly Heard

11. Raw S**t (feat. Migos)

12. There He Go

13. XXL