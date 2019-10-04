DaBaby is still riding the wave of his latest album Kirk that came equipped with 13 tracks and hot features from Kevin Gates, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane and more. The Charlotte-bred rapper has been doing all kinds of press tours, poppin up everywhere thanks to his great tape and by no surprise at all, he's now set to hit the road for a North American tour.

The journey kicks off on November 16th in Minneapolis and then heads to Denver, Phoenix, Atlanta, Washington, Toronto, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Dallas on December 21st - tickets can be copped on the rapper's official site.

During one of his many interviews leading up to his album, DaBaby said he would have definitely collaborated with Tekashi 6ix9ine if he wasn't locked up.

“Hell yeah I would’ve did a song with him. Yeah, it would've brought me some bread,” he said. “I’ll play the game. I'm about my business. I wouldn't have been dissin’ somebody else or anything like that. I probably would be passed on that, but you know I would be a bad businessman to turn that down.”

Who's tryna see the homie on tour?