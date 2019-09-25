To promote his upcoming debut album Kirk, ATL hottest sensation DaBaby decided to make his way by The Real 92.3 this morning and chop it up with the gang from Big Boy’s Neighborhood. While there, DaBaby spoke about his newfound fame, being a father, LeBron James co-sign, his upcoming album, which will feature Chance, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, and more. He even addressed the hot topic of Tekashi 6ix9ine and whether or not he’d ever work with him.

Around the 47:23 mark, DaBaby was asked if he would have worked with Tekashi before snitching last week, which he replied “hell yeah.”

“Hell yeah I would’ve did a song with him. Yeah, it would've brought me some bread,” DaBaby said. “I’ll play the game. Im about my business. I wouldn't have been dissin’ somebody else or anything like that. I probably would be passed on that, but you know I would be a bad business man to turn that down.”

When asked if he’d do a song when gets out, DaBaby quickly shut that down and replied: “fuck nah.” See the exchange (below).

Fans can watch the full 52-minute interview (below) where he dives further into his debut album, come up, and more. Kirk drops this Friday.