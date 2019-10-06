DaBbaby has officially earned himself a No. 1 album as his KIRK studio output lands the North Carolina-bred emcee the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200 after clocking in with 145,000 equivalent album units.

It beats out the impressive bar he set for himself when Baby On Baby peaked at No. 7 on the same chart earlier this year. Naturally, the project's numbers are largely composed streaming equivalent album units, with 136,000 making up the figure, amounting to a toatal of 181.7 million on-demand audio streams for the effort's 13 tracks.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

It also pushes back Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding effort to No. 2 on the chart. In its fourth week, the album earns 124,000 units, impressively logging another six-figure week since its debut.

Another notable debut on the chart arrives in the form of Kevin Gates who trails The Beatles' Abbey Road appearance at No. 4 with his I'm Him set debuting with 70,000 units. This gives Gates his fourth top 10 album.

Further on down the list, you'll find some of the past weeks' usual suspects rounding things out as Young Thug's So Much Fun occupies No. 8 with 39,000 equivalent units while Lizzo's Cuz I Love You holds onto the same No. 9 space with 37,000 unit this week. Closing out is Lil Tecca's We Love You Tecca at No. 10 with 35,000 units.

Billboard 200 Albums Chart Top 10 (Week Ending Oct. 3rd)

1. KIRK, DaBaby

2. Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

3. Abbey Road, The Beatles

4. I'm Him, Kevin Gates

5. Lover, Taylor Swift

6. Whiskey Myers, Whiskey Myers

7. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

8. So Much Fun, Young Thug

9. Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

10, We Love You Tecca, Lil Tecca