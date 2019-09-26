She was engaged to NBA star Antoine Walker before they called off their 10-year relationship. She was married to NFL star Chad Ochocinco for 41 days before they split following their domestic violence incident. She was engaged to MLB star Carl Crawford—of whom she also shares a son—after dating for four years. Yet, if you ask Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada, she's not the type of woman who purposefully chases after athletes.

"It's what I've always attracted. I'm not the girl that's sitting outside the locker room like 'Hey,'" Lozada told E! News on their series Just the Sip. "I have been with three associations but I'm not embarrassed by that. I'm attracted to what I'm attracted to. They're attracted to what they're attracted to."

"You need to be able to have a job, maybe go to dinner, travel a little bit, accept my kids, love my kids how I love my kids," she said of the type of man she's looking for. "I want you to have kids because I don't want to have any more kids. You have to have a swag about you too. I don't want to be bored."

Lozada also addressed the flirty exchange between herself and Rob Kardashian earlier this year that made many believe that the two were dating. "Rob and I have never gone on a date. We've known each other for a long time," she explained. "I wished him a Happy Father's Day and as a joke, because I have no filter and a New York mouth, I said, ‘Happy Father's Day big d*ck Rob.' He was like, 'You won't say that to the world' so it was a dare and I was like don't tell me I won't say it because I take dares very serious. Don't tell me I'm not going to do something because you know I will. And then I tweeted it and then he said what he said. But it was all in fun." Check her out below.