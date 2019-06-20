In a tweet that was later deleted, Basketball Wives star, Evelyn Lozada shocked Twitter uses by publicly stating "@robkardashian - Has a big sausage 😜," to which Rob later had quite the graphic response to, which left little to the imagination, saying "and you a squirter 🥤🥤." Admittedly, it did seem a little too casual at the time for people not to catch on that it was clearly a joke shared between the two, but despite the fact that it was all fun and games, Evelyn appeared on an episode of The Breakfast Club in which she admitted she would actually date the only Kardashian brother.

The 43 year-old reality star and author admitted to DJ Envy and Angela Yee she has, in fact, NEVER seen Rob's package, but that she would actually go on a date with him. Evelyn explained just exactly how the Tweet came about: long story short, Rob dared her to do it, she agreed, and here we are. That didn't stop Envy and Angela from straight-up asking MLB star Carl Crawford and NFL star Chad Johnson's ex if she'd actually be down to get with Rob. Evelyn expressed her honest opinion, saying if his mom can date younger why can't Rob date older (referring to the 11-year difference between the two)?

With recent news of Rob in a battle with Chyna over not wanting their daughter, Dream, to appear on Chyna's show, maybe it was the protective daddy-vibes that had her lusting over him. Or perhaps, recently recalling her past, abusive relationship with ex, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, had her feeling like she needed something completely different, either way, we're pretty sure Rob would hop right on board at the opportunity.