Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are still feuding with each other over child support and custody issues with their two-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. Blac recently hopped on Instagram Live to clear any reports that she's getting child support from both of her exes Rob and Tyga. "I have kids by two guys that fucking tricked me or whatever and don't give me shit. No child support, and I'm sick of that shit. Cut that child support shit out. Just cut it out. Period," she said. A couple of months ago, we reported that Rob had gone ahead and trademarked his daughter's name for a bunch of different services, from endorsement deals, entertainment deals, promotions and retail services, to kids toys, electronics, and puzzles.

Now, the doting daddy is looking out for his little girl's future once more, as TMZ has reported that the Kardashian has filed papers to keep Dreamy off Blac Chyna‘s upcoming reality series “The Real Blac Chyna”. According to TMZ, Rob’s lawyer, legal pit bull Marty Singer, fired off a threatening letter to Chyna, telling her that their daughter, 2-year-old Dream, CANNOT under any circumstances, appear on her show, without Rob’s consent- which he will not give. Rob and Chyna share 50/50 joint custody, and Singer says there’s no way Dream’s mother can turn a TV camera on Dream without Rob being on board. According to the letter, Chyna sent Rob an appearance release for Dream to appear on the series, and he’s not gonna sign.

Rob allegedly has several reasons for withholding his consent. He’s seen all the drama with Chyna, who most recently, got into an explosive fight with her former hairdresser while Dream was in the house, as well as a fight with her mom. We’re told Rob feels her life is way too tumultuous and a reality show would just exacerbate the situation.