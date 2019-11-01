Eva Marcille is once again asking the courts to step in to keep Kevin McCall away from their daughter Marley Rae. The model and Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been at odds with her ex for years. She's made public claims that she's not only found him outside of her home after the broke up, but when they were together, he physically abused her.



"He was definitely extremely violent," Eva's previously stated. "Physically abusive and I wasn’t the only person who has dealt with it. More recently, there was a young lady he dealt with, knocked all her fronts out. His child’s mother before me has dealt with domestic violence, his sister, his mother. And now obviously, the list goes on."

Recently, Kevin's odd behaviors on social media worried the public. He posted goodbye messages to his former foe Chris Brown and friend Brandy Norwood. He was recently arrested twice: once for a domestic violence and another time for trespassing after he fell asleep outdoors. His recent bizarre behaviors on Instagram have also been a cause for concern, although it must be noted that Kevin hasn't been seen doing anything illegal. However, Bossip reports that Eva has responded to her ex's lawsuit against her this week, citing that he's been using the court case to stalk her.

Recently, Kevin filed paperwork to receive joint custody over his daughter who he reportedly claims he hasn't seen in years. Eva has changed Marley Rae's last name from "McCall" to "Sterling," the surname of her husband, attorney Michael Sterling. In her legal response, Eva allegedly stated that Kevin shared that he "could do worse damage" than spree killer Christopher Dorner who terrorized Southern California in 2013. She also accused Kevin of praising Earl Hayes, a man who murdered Eva's friend Stephanie Moseley, a dancer from the VH1 show Hit the Floor.

The reality star also says that there is a restraining order in place keeping Kevin away from her and their daughter, and she hopes it will remain. Check out a clip of Eva denouncing Kevin on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show below.