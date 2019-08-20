The bad blood between former couple Kevin McCall and Eva Marcille isn't exactly a secret. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hasn't been shy about sharing details of their prior relationship, and earlier this year, she accused the singer-songwriter of physical abuse. "He was definitely extremely violent," she said. "Physically abusive and I wasn’t the only person who has dealt with it. More recently, there was a young lady he dealt with, knocked all her fronts out. His child’s mother before me has dealt with domestic violence, his sister, his mother. And now obviously, the list goes on."

McCall went on to deny the allegations while shading his ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Marley Rae. "It’s sad when she gotta keep using my name for her storyline, if I was the husband I would be like 'Real hoe of Atlanta' is you out your mind, or is you still obsessed with your child’s Father? Why is he in our story line so much ain’t I enuff headline for our relationship?”

Eva never addresses McCall directly when she speaks about him publicly, and she kept up with that habit when she recently shared that she went through the formal process of having their daughter's last name legally changed. The news came just a day after McCall shared a throwback image of himself with Eva along with an accompanying caption about co-parenting.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Speaking about their daughter no longer being a McCall, Eva told the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, "I just went through a name change with my firstborn, Marley Rae. So Marley was born in 2014 and I gave her her biological father's name and after two months we became estranged and I raised her as a single mom. And then, the good Lord saw fit for me to meet an amazing man, Michael Sterling, who has become my husband and the father of my later children."

"Long story short, we all have the name Sterling, and Marley is the only one with her biological father's name and I saw it necessary and Mike saw it necessary to change her name," she continued. "We've been going through the process—I must say, it is not an easy process and it is not for the faint of heart—but we've been working through it and [as of] yesterday I can say that thank you for the honorable Judge Manning here in Fulton County court granted me a name change for Marley. She is now officially and legally Marley Rae Sterling."

McCall, who is not one to mince words, has yet to speak about the news, but he did retweet one of his followers who wrote, "Eva Marcelle got Kevin McCall f*cked up."