It's been a rough year for Kevin McCall, but the singer-songwriter's recent social media behaviors have caused the public to express concern over his wellbeing. His ex and the mother of his child, Eva Marcille, has spoken out about the alleged physical abuse she endured during their relationship, as well as not feeling safe in her home because, in the past, he's allegedly shown up on her property. He responded to the allegations on social media, accusing Eva of using his name as her Real Housewives of Atlanta storyline.



Later, the singer was arrested on charges of domestic violence stemming from an incident that occurred at the top of the year. Then, McCall was recently arrested for trespassing after he fell asleep outside and officers believed him to be homeless. He also filed paperwork to obtain custody of his daughter he shares with Eva because court documents reportedly state he hasn't seen Marley Rae in years. Eva legally changed Marley's last name from "McCall" to "Sterling," her husband's name.

In a recent move, McCall has fans concerned after he began sharing goodbyes on social media. "Call me I wanna say goodbye," he wrote to Brandy with a wilted red rose emoji. "If not 'I really did love you it was Genuine wild and free' Asé." McCall also posted a song with cryptic texts streaming throughout for Chris Brown, a collaborator that turned into a foe. "Deuces baby bro I always loved you..." he stated, referencing their track. "If you remember i ever said, just remember : Make the best Decisions."

Fans flooded his comments questioning if McCall was thinking of harming himself, but King Los came through to call out people showing fake love as he sent words of support to the singer. "This song doesn’t sound like death to me , it sounds beautiful. If a white man made this song it would be Grammy nominated," Los wrote. "All you fake concerned people learn to exhibit this much effort on a daily basis. As artist all we want is support and it feels like death to us not to be able to seek our potentials. We have given endlessly and loved viciously only to a bunch of selfish people who only speak up when they don’t like something. Well I do found out the hard way Kev , if you don’t find yourself within then you’ll find yourself without."

Los added, "Self love doesn’t need validation of reciprocation of love in return. Keep being a earth angel bro. When they throw dirt on you bring them flowers back. You’re amazing and I love you homie. Heal up and keep making these kind of records. You turned your inner pain into passionate art , I respect that. Ps: I don’t kno many better than you. Hit me and come to the crib if you need to , might be time to go vegan 🌱 lol ... big love tho !!" Check out McCall's messages, and a few fan reactions, below.