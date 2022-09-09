EST Gee Shares "Shoot It Myself" Featuring Future: Listen

Another New Music Friday is upon us, this one boasting not only albums from Lil B, Yeat, and Ari Lennox, but also a host of new singles, including a collaboration from EST Gee and Future on the former's latest arrival, "Shoot It Myself."

The Louisville-born rapper takes the lead, kicking things off with bars like "Yeah, shirt off with no mask at all, I train my dog with manatal / Clearest water, this the one, made Jesus take his sandals off," and "Come knock on the devil's door, make sure you turn your camera off / It's Js in here, white all on they face, but they ain't Santa Clause."

This isn't Hendrix and Gee's only collaboration in 2022 so far. When the 38-year-old dropped off his I NEVER LIKED YOU album back in April, their "CHICKENS" joint track made it onto the project and has received plenty of love from fans in the months since.

Stream "Shoot It Myself" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and check back later today to catch the premiere of the accompanying music video exclusively above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, shirt off with no mask at all, I train my dog with manatal

Clearest water, this the one, made Jesus take his sandals off

Come knock on the devil's door, make sure you turn your camera off

It's Js in here, white all on they face, but they ain't Santa Clause

[Via]