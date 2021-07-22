mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EST Gee Remixes "Lick Back" With Future & Young Thug

Alex Zidel
July 22, 2021 11:22
Future and Young Thug trade flows on the remix to EST Gee's "Lick Back."


EST Gee is having his moment right now. The Kentucky-based rapper currently has one of the top hip-hop albums in the world, offering up the soundtrack to the streets with Bigger Than Life Or Death. People have been praising the album on social media all week, excitedly offering their takes on each song and predicting that EST Gee will stick around for a while. A breath of fresh air in the rap game, the rising star is bringing new sauce to the table and his fans are loving every moment of his ascension. 

A few songs are getting specific attention from the project and today, we're shining a bright light on the official "Lick Back" remix with Future and Young Thug.

The original track was released back in April but Future and Thugger jumped on the remix this week. Going back and forth for the second verse, they bring a new kind of nonchalant energy to the grimy beat, elevating the track to a whole new level.

Check out the "Lick Back" remix below.

Quotable Lyrics:

My money ten feet tall, but I ain't something you should shoot at
Kill somethin', you wan' lock in with us, I thought you knew that
My plug drove the load in on a truck, next day, he flew back
I talk so much shit, I need a Tic-Tac
I got five thousand for you, help me set this wolf trap

